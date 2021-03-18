COVID resurgence in Kashmir: 140 new cases today against 75 last Thursday

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported a surge in the cases of novel coronavirus with 140 of them reported in the last 24 hours while one person died during the time, officials said on Thursday.

The number are showing a clear spoke as last Thursday saw only 75 new infections.

Of the fresh cases today, 36 are travellers, 25 are from Jammu and 115 from Kashmir Division, taking the overall tally to 128097.

Giving district-wise details, Srinagar reported 75 cases, Baramulla 17, Budgam 6, Pulwama 2, Kupwara 1,

Anantnag 6, Bandipora 1, Ganderbal 0, Kulgam 2, Shopian 5, Jammu 20, Udhampur 2, Rajouri 0, Doda 1, Kathua 2, Samba 0, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 0, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0.

Regarding the fatality, they said, the victim belonged to the Valley and took the toll to 1978 including 731 in Jammu and 1247 in Kashmir.

A number of these cases were confirmed at diagnostic laboratories of SKIMS Soura, CD hospital and GMC Anantnag.

The SKIMS cases include female (30) from Latina Beerwah Budgam, male (24) from Soura, male (46) from Upper Soura, four females (68, 14, 48, 18) and two males (50, 52) from Buchpora, male (65) from Fatah, male (80) from Shalimar, male (32) from Batmaloo Srinagar and female (24) from Behama Ganderbal besides male (81) from Bongam Shopian and male (75) from Janbazpora Baramulla.

The CD cases include female (28) from Zakura, male (35) from HMT Srinagar, female (18) from Mitrigam, female (04) from Aditrag, male (27) from Zewan, female (27) from Zoonimar, female (43) from Nishat, female (12) from Naibugh, male (74) from Gogjibagh Srg, female (NA) from Rainawari Srg, male (27) from Eidgah Srg, female (38) from Awantipora, male (52) from NA, female (60) from Khag, male (60) from Lal Bazar.

The GMC Anantnag cases include female (12) from Janglat Mandi and male (40) from Yaripora.

Moreover, they said, 74 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals—16 from Jammu Division and 58 from Kashmir Valley.

So far, they said, 125046 have recovered—51317 in Kashmir and 73729 in Jammu. There are 1073 active cases—244 in Jammu and 829 in Kashmir.