COVID resurgence: After Srinagar, Bandipora too makes wearing of face masks mandatory

Srinagar: The authorities on Monday made wearing of face masks compulsory in public places in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district in view of the recent spike in Covid-19 cases across the country.

As per an official order, those found without face masks in public places have to pay a fine of Rs 200 for the first offence and Rs 500 for repeating the offence.

“The usage of masks has been strongly advised by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Gol and same has been reiterated by the Department of Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation, J&K through various SOPs issued from time to time, as an effective means of COVID-19 containment. The advisory holds even more importance in view of the recent spike in COVID-19 positive cases,” the order reads.

It reads that it has become imperative to ensure 100 per cent usage of masks in all the public places across the district to minimize the further spread of COVID-19 infection.

The order issued under Section-34 of disaster management Act, 2005, states that all Tehsildars/ BDOs/ Naib Tehsildars shall ensure usage of masks within their jurisdictions. “They are further authorized to impose fine of Rs.200/- on those persons found without wearing masks in public places for the first offence and Rs.500/- for repeat offence, under the overall supervision of Assistant Commissioner (Rev), Bandipora concerned SDMs in their respective jurisdictions.”

It reads that all district and sectoral officers shall ensure usage of masks in the offices working under their control

It further reads that the realized amount shall be deposited in district Red Cross Society, DC Office Bandipora, under proper receipt, on weekly basis. “The officers shall also submit consolidated daily reports on number of violators and amounts of fine realized to this office on daily basis,” reads the order.