COVID resurgence: 152 new cases, 1 death reported in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed another spike in COVID-19 numbers with 152 cases being recorded on Friday.

The overall caseload has thus risen to 1,28,249 even as one more person succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Friday.

Of the fresh cases including 50 travelers, 31 were from Jammu Division and 121 from Kashmir Division, the officials said.

Giving district-wise details, they said, Srinagar reported 69 cases, Baramulla 15, Budgam 15, Pulwama 5, Kupwara 6, Anantnag 2, Bandipora 1, Ganderbal 3, Kulgam 1, Shopian 4, Jammu 20, Udhampur 0, Rajouri 4, Doda 2, Kathua 2, Samba 0, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 0, Ramban 3 and Reasi 0.

A number of these cases were confirmed at diagnostic laboratories of CD hospital and GMC Anantnag.

The CD cases include male (30) from Alamgiri Bazar, male (53) from Botakadal Lal Bazar, male (22) from Shalimar, male (67) from Brane, male (75) from Samboora, two males (NA, NA) from Baghat Barzulla, male (55) from Kupwara, male (77) from Karan Nagar, male (60) from Budgam, female (65) and two males (60, 75) from CDH, male (75) from SMHS, male (40) from Baghat, male (90) from Puna Maharshtra, male (36) from Pattan, female (27) from Mallabagh, male (27) from Bemina, male (64) from Srinagar, male (60) from Kargil, male (55) from Hazratbal, male (66) from Mallabagh, female (35) from Habak, male (59) from N.I.T, male (55) from Rainawari, male (14) and two females (50, 40) from Khaniyar.

The GMC Anantnag cases include male (23) from Batapora and female (65) from Zirpora.

Regarding the fatality, they said, the victim belonged to the Jammu and took the toll to 1979—732in Jammu and 1247 in Kashmir.

Moreover, they said, 72 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals—06 from Jammu Division and 66 from Kashmir Valley.

So far, they said, 125118 have recovered—52323 in Kashmir and 75926 in Jammu. There are 1152 active cases—268 in Jammu and 884 in Kashmir.