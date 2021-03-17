Covid resurgence: 126 new cases, 1 more death recorded in J&K; Srinagar most vulnerable

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir registered an increase in the number of daily novel coronavirus cases with 126 of them being detected even as one more person succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday.

Among the fresh cases, 31 are travelers, 20 are from Jammu and majority 106 from Kashmir , taking the total case count to 1,27,957.

Giving district-wise details, the officials said that Srinagar reported the highest 62 cases, Baramulla 23, Budgam 4, Pulwama 0, Kupwara 1, Anantnag 8, Bandipora 1, Ganderbal 1, Kulgam 2, Shopian 4, Jammu 15, Udhampur 1, Rajouri 0, Doda 4, Kathua 0, Samba 0, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 0, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0.

The lone victim belonged to Kashmir , taking the overall fatality count to 1977—731 in Jammu and 1246 in Kashmir.

Moreover, they said, 90 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals—10 from Jammu Division and 80 from Kashmir Valley. So far, 124972 people have recovered—51301 in Jammu and 73671 in Kashmir. There are 1008 active cases, 235 in Jammu and 773 in Kashmir.