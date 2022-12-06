Los Angeles: The daily average of Covid-19 hospitalizations rose again in the US amid the winter surge, according to the latest data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

ADVERTISEMENT

The country averaged about 4,200 daily Covid-19 hospitalizations in the week ending November 29, a 17.6 percent increase from a week before, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the CDC data.

Covid hospitalizations last week reached their highest level in three months, with more than 35,000 patients being treated, according to Washington Post data tracking.

Public health officials are concerned that the increase in the number of Covid-19 patients will worsen the strain on hospitals already under pressure from two other viral ailments, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV