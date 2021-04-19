Covid-positive mother delivers healthy twins after C-section at J&K hospital

Jammu: In first such surgery, a Covid-19 positive pregnant woman today underwent a Caesarian Section and delivered two healthy female babies at MCH COVID Hospital Gandhinagar of Government Medical College, Jammu.

The surgery was performed by team of doctors from SMGS & GMC Jammu including Dr Huma (Registrar Gy & obstet), Dr Megha (Registrar Anaes), Dr Monika Jutshi(PG) and Dr Kartik (PG paediatrics) and technicians and team from MCH Gandhinagar.

As informed by Medical Superintendent, MCH Gandhinagar, Dr Arun Sharma, post operative mother and babies are good and healthy. Both the babies are COVID negative and have been kept separate from the mother.

The MCH Hospital Gandhinagar was made COVID Hospital and the first patient was admitted in June 2020 and till date over 700 patients have been admitted, treated and discharged.

Sufficient machinery and equipments have been provided by MD Dr Yash Paul Sharma, JKMSCL J&K.

The JKMSCL J&K provided ventilators, monitors, autoclaves, theater tables, Theatre lights, defibrillators, cauterys, laboratory equipment, blood storage equipment, beds for ICU and general wards and all other equipments required for the hospital.