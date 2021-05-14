‘Covid patients in J&K should first visit triage centres to avoid chaos as tertiary care hospitals’

SRINAGAR: To avoid unnecessary rush at tertiary care hospitals and ensure proper treatment to the Covid-19 positive patients with heavy viral load or severe symptoms, the government has established Triage Centres for the convenience of public and to avoid panic and chaos besides helping smooth referrals to main hospitals.

Throwing light about the benefits of these Triage Centres, the Nodal Officer, Triage Centre NIT Hazratbal, Srinagar, Dr Idris Ahmad today stated that Triage centres help proper screening, management and referrals of Covid-19 patients..

He said Triage centre is the first arrival point for Covid patients, where they remain under proper observation of doctors and go under screening for health check-up before their referral, if needed, to tertiary care hospitals as per their health status and severity.

Dr Idris appealed that Covid patients should first visit Triage centres instead of going to tertiary care hospitals directly to avoid panic and chaos they suffer there. He said that these hospitals remain the last option for the medicos and only patients with severity are referred there.

He said that there are 4- teams of doctors, oxygen bed facility, Covid related medicines and other facilities available at the Triage centre for these patients.

He further said after proper screening by doctors, the patients are shifted for home isolation and other designated hospitals as per their health status and severity.

The Nodal Officer said that patients at Triage centre are provided with medicines and other medical equipment including PPE kits and Oximeter before their referrals to designated hospitals.

It may be recalled that Government has established Triage Centres at NIT Hazratbal Srinagar and SKIMS-JVC Medical college for covid positive patients in home isolation where they are screened before being referred to Tertiary care and other main hospitals like SKIMS Soura, SMHS, CD Hospital and JLNM Hospital, depending on severity of symptoms. For other districts, the concerned District hospitals and new Government Medical Colleges at Anantnag and Baramulla are functioning as Triage centres.