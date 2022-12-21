Stating that ‘COVID is not over yet’, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Health & Family Welfare, on Wednesday said he has directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance.

“In view of the rising cases of #Covid19 in some countries, reviewed the situation with experts and officials today.COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance.We are prepared to manage any situation. (sic),” he said in a tweet.

The government has already asked the states to keep a sharp lookout for any new variants of the coronavirus, citing an increase in COVID-19 cases in China and other parts of the globe.

“In view of the sudden spurt of cases being witnessed in Japan, the United States of America, Republic of Korea, Brazil and China, it is essential to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive case samples,” Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote in a letter to the states on Tuesday. “Such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer variants, if any.”

The Health Minister met senior government officials on Wednesday to discuss the matter, with all those present wearing masks – a practice that has not been mandatory in most parts of the country for several months.