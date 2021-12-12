Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 126 new cases of Coronavirus, 15 from the Jammu division and 111 from Kashmir division, on Sunday thus taking the total number of positive cases in the UT to 338871.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides, four more people died due to the virus in Kashmir in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, 176 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 48from Jammu Division and 128 from Kashmir Division.

The Bulletin informs that no new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 20,499doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,72,71,653.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), out of 338871 positive cases, 1541are Active Positive (385 in Jammu Division and 1157in Kashmir Division), 332835 have recovered and 4495 have died; 2189 in Jammu division and 2306in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 18274913 test results available, 338871 samples have tested positive and 17936042 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 54,901 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 4805963 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 6524persons in-home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 1541 in isolation and 429053 in home surveillance. Besides, 4364351 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 52 cases, Baramulla reported 19 cases, Budgam reported 11 cases, Pulwama reported 07 cases, Kupwara reported 03 cases, Anantnag reported 02 cases, Bandipora reported 09 cases, Ganderbal reported 08 cases while as Kulgam and Shopian reported no fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 09cases, Udhampur reported no case, Rajouri reported 01 case, Doda reported no cases, Kathua reported 01case, Samba reported no case, Poonch reported 02 cases, Reasi reported no case, Kishtwar reported 02fresh cases each for today while as Ramban reported no fresh case for today.

The bulletin further informs the general public that they can contact helpline numbers 0191-2520982/2674444/2674115/2674908/2549676 in Jammu Division and 0194-2440283/2430581/2452052/2457313/2457312 in Kashmir Division for any kind of guidance and assistance.

In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.