Covid: July records 58 deaths, 5,800 positive cases in J&K; May deadliest month

Srinagar:The positivity of cases and deaths due to the Covid disease has shown a significant dip in the month of July as only 54 deaths and 5,800 positive cases were reported in J&K, official figures revealed Saturday.

As per the data available with the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), 5,800 cases including 3,716 from Kashmir and 2,084 from Jammu were reported in the month of July besides that 54 deaths including 17 from Kashmir and 37 from Jammu were also reported.

Pertinently, 416 deaths and 25, 197 cases were reported in J&K in the UT in the month of June.

“114,382 positive cases and 1,624 deaths were reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the month of May. In an ongoing year, J&K reported 45,123 positive cases including 28,540 from Kashmir division and 16,583 from Jammu division besides 289 deaths which included 136 from Kashmir division and 153 from Jammu division in the month of April,” the figures state. “J&K reported 3,579 positive cases and 53 deaths in January, 1,998 positive cases and 21 deaths in February and 4,456 positive cases and 37 deaths in March.”

The figures further read that in December last year J&K reported 10747 positive cases and 189 deaths, in November J&K reported a total of 15, 439 positive cases and 216 deaths and in October last year, J&K reported 19,715 positive cases and 297 deaths.

Pertinently, 37,373 positive cases and 478 deaths were reported in J&K in the month of September 2020, highest in last year. “17,339 positive cases and 326 deaths were reported in J&K in the month of August 2020,” the figures suggest. Moreover, 12,862 positive cases and 276 deaths were reported in J&K in month of July 2020, the data states.

As per the official data, in the first 115 days (from March 08-June 30, 2020) 7,497 positive cases and 101 Covid-19 related deaths were witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir.

It may be recalled that the first case of the COVID-19 pandemic in India was reported on January, 30, 2020, originating from China.

Slowly, the pandemic spread to various states and union territories including the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir. Two suspected cases with high virus load were detected and isolated on March 4 in Government Medical College, Jammu. One of them became the first confirmed positive case on 9 March 2020. Both individuals had a travel history of outside J&K—(KNO)