COVID hits Indian team in England; at least one player tests positive

The Virat Kohli-led Team India received a jolt just days before the start of the team’s warm-up games in England as one player has tested positive for COVID-19.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, one player from India’s 23-man squad for the England tour has tested positive for the virus.

The players had undergone RT-PCR tests on July 10 and July 14. The positive report has come from the samples taken on July 10. The results for the July 14 tests are yet to be received.

The name of the player is expected to be announced soon. As per the same report, the player who has tested positive for COVID-19 has been isolated and will not travel with the team to Durham for the three-day warm-up game.

More players could have been infected and that would be found out when the team assembles in the camp on Thursday afternoon. The Kohli-led side is expected to reach Durham by 3 pm on Thursday afternoon.

The player was seen at public gatherings recently during the three-week break after the World Test Championship final.