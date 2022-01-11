Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir has recorded an increase of more than 600 percent in the daily caseload in the last one week.

On Monday, J&K recorded 708 positive cases of COVID -19, which included 361 cases from the valley.

On January 3, the union territory recorded a daily cases load of 178, thereby a jump of 606 percent in COVID1-9 cases in a week.

During the same period, Kashmir has witnessed an increase of more than 300 percent in the daily caseload.

Jammu, which during the last three days recorded a higher number of COVID-19 positive cases, was surpassed by Kashmir on Monday.

The active cases have also witnessed an increase of 200% in the first 10 days of January.

On Monday Jammu and Kashmir had 4,024 active COVID-19 cases against 1,337 on December 3.

While 14 deaths have occurred due to the virus during the last one week, the recovery rate too has declined in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per data 4544 people have died so far due to the disease. Moreover, the total number of positive cases so far has plunged 345358 in Jammu and Kashmir out of whom 336790 have recovered.

In Jammu and Kashmir so far, 19394232 people have got vaccinated. Given the alarming rise in the cases, the administration and health authorities have started taking measures to control the third wave of the pandemic.

Offline teaching in educational institutions and coaching centers was suspended due to a spike in the cases. The administration has asked coaching centers to adopt an online medium of teaching.

Night curfew is already in force, while market associations have been asked to ensure SOPs are followed in letter and spirit.

Despite these measures, people don’t follow the COVID-19 Appropriate Behavior.

From public transport to the offices to shops, people gather without caring for contracting the infection.

“From 200 daily cases, the number of COVID positives has increased to over 600, which is alarming. So it is mandatory to adopt COVID Appropriate Behavior by using masks, hand sanitizers, and avoiding social gatherings. A physical distance is to be maintained from further spread of the virus,” said leading Pulmonologist Dr. Naveed Nazir in a video message.

He said those who have been vaccinated including health workers for over nine months should get booster doses.