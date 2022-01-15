India reported 2,68,833 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally to 36,850,962, according to the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The active cases have increased to 14,17,820. The death toll has climbed to 4,85,752 with 402 fresh fatalities, the ministry stated.

The active cases comprise 3.48 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 95.20 percent, the ministry said.

An increase of 145,747 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 16.66 percent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 12.84 percent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,49,47,390, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 percent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far have exceeded 156.02 crore.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.