Srinagar: Contrary to the dominant belief that the third Covid wave is less lethal, nearly 100 people have died in Jammu and Kashmir in January so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

Omicron-led third wave started in Jammu and Kashmir at the beginning of the new year. Till January 25, 97 people have fallen prey to this disease.

While hospitalization of the patients is less, the death rate has shot up rapidly across Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu region, where the cases are comparatively less, has been recording maximum deaths than Kashmir. Sixty deaths have been reported in the Jammu region, while 37 have died in the Kashmir region.

The death rate has increased by 48 percent compared to December. When compared to November, October, and September, there is 59 percent, 91 percent, and 87 percent increase in death rate respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

In November, 40 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in Jammu and Kashmir. October and September recorded 9 and 13 deaths respectively. Experts warn that the deaths may further go up as the daily caseload is increasing rapidly

The total number of COVID-19 cases has crossed four lakh in the union territory. The death toll stands at 4627 deaths till January 25.

In January so far, 67,707 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the union territory. It is more than 94 percent increase than December.

In December, 4204 cases of COVID-19 were recorded. while November, October, and September recorded 4504, 2686, and 3910 cases respectively.

Experts have busted the “misleading notion” of Omicron being less virulent.

“This is just misguiding and dangerous. The rate of spread of this virus is very much high. It has the potential of infecting more than 20,000 people a day which can ultimately collapse the system if not taken care of. People should not lower their guard. We have to remain alert,” said Dr. Mir Mushtaq, spokesperson, Directorate of Health Services Kashmir.