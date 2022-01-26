Srinagar: Preempting layoffs, Jammu and Kashmir administration has cautioned the business fraternity against firing their staff.

During the last two waves of COVID-19, the private sector had laid- off its staff as a cost-cutting measure. However, it pushed the overall unemployment rate of Jammu and Kashmir.

Thousands of youth who were working as salesmen, waiters, office boys, and even technicians were rendered jobless after the business sector incurred huge losses given the three consecutive lockdowns.

In a virtual meeting, Divisional Commissioner PK Pole appealed to the business fraternity to avoid sacking their staff.

“The administration made an appeal to the business and trading community not to lay off employees. He also asked them not to resort to salary cuts,” sources said.

The divisional commissioner, as per the sources, said the administration is preparing for a peak wave towards the end of February and could impose partial restrictions.

“We want the business to run side by side,” Pole, as per the sources, said.

Omicron, as per the minutes of meetings, has posed a major challenge to the administration to keep the wheel of economic revival moving.

“Omicron has impacted the economy adversely. A lot of bookings have been canceled and the International flights and other activities have been halted. For the last two years the Covid pandemic with different phases has given us tough challenges,” the minutes said.

The divisional commissioner appealed for generous donations to the J&K Red Cross Society. He also stressed continuing philanthropic activities by trade, religious and civil societies in the Kashmir region.

The new COVID wave has again hit the businesses in Kashmir.

Clothing, footwear, retailers, and others that come under the non-essential category are the worst suffers in current times. They are waiting for incentives from the government for recovering the losses.