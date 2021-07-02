Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Monitor News Desk·
India
··1 min read

Covid death toll crosses 4 lakh in India as 853 more fall victim in last 24 hours

covid death 1
File photo

India passed a grim milestone on Friday as it became the third country to report over four lakh Covid-related deaths after the US and Brazil.

India’s Covid fatalities now stand at 4,00312 with the addition of 853 deaths in the last 24 hours. India, however, has the lowest deaths per million among the top 10 countries.

 

India’s Covid chart continued to show improvement on Friday, with the country recording 46,617 cases, a marginal drop of four per cent from yesterday.

India’s test positivity rate (positive cases identified for every 100 tests) continues to decline. For the 25th straight day it is below the 5 per cent-mark at 2.48 per cent.

Active cases have decreased by 13,620 in the last 24 hours to take the tally to 5.09 lakh. Recoveries have been outnumbering the daily new cases for the 50th consecutive day now.


svg%3E
Previous
After two decades, US troops finally leave Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
svg%3E
Next
Hexacopter tries to cross border in Jammu’s Arnia, returns after BSF firing
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor