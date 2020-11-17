Covid curve flattening: Recovery rate crosses 92% in J&K

Srinagar: Covid curve seems to be flattening in Jammu and Kashmir with recovery rate crossing 92 percent on Sunday.

On November 15, the recovery rate, as per the figures released by the government, has touched 92.9 percent.

Last month, the recovery rate of such patients in the union territory was 87 percent.

Official figures reveal that as many as 102619 people have been infected with Covid -19 till November 15. A total number of 95342 Covid-19 positive cases have recovered so far.

In Kashmir, where the total number of Covid-19 positive cases reached 61899, a recovery rate of 91.8 percent has been recorded by the health department.

As per the figures 56,850 patients have recovered from Covid-19 till November 15.

The recovery rate is relatively higher in Jammu where 94.5 percent of Covid-19 patients have recovered till November 15.

In Jammu division, 40720 people have been infected with Covid-19,of whom 38492 have recovered.

So far 1589 have died due to Covid -19 in Jammu and Kashmir. They include 1054 in the Kashmir valley.

Currently, 1024 beds are available in Kashmir. Only 449 beds are occupied by Covid-19 patients in hospitals.

Out of 1329 isolation beds, as many as 420 are currently occupied.

Earlier in August, the government relaxed the guidelines and allowed home quarantining of asymptomatic patients in Jammu and Kashmir.

The same month recovery rate in the union territory touched 66 percent.

A senior official of the health department said they are ready to deal with any crisis due to the Covid-19.

“The newly issued guidelines have eased the burden on medical professionals, who have been on the toes. Asymptomatic patients are getting treated at homes. Only those patients who have serious conditions are admitted to hospitals,” he said.