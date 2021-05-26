COVID curve flattening? Patient recovery rate improves by 4% in J&K, thanks to lockdown

Srinagar: The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients’ has increased by four percent in the last one week spurring fresh hopes of flattening the curve.

The recovery rate has jumped to 82.3 percent as of May 25. On May 18, the recovery rate was a mere 78 percent, which had sent shock waves across the union territory

February recorded the highest recovery rate when 96 percent of the patients defeated the virus successfully.

The average number of cases too has fallen by nearly 40 percent in the last one week. From nearly 5000 cases a day, the new positive cases have currently declined to an average of 3000 cases per day.

The improvement in the recovery rate has reduced the burden on the health institutions of Jammu and Kashmir. As per the figures, out of 5910 beds, 2581 are vacant in 25 COVID dedicated hospitals. A week before, 2042 beds were lying vacant in Jammu and Kashmir hospitals.

Despite improvement in the recovery rate, the death rate continues to increase in UT. In the last 25 days, the union territory has recorded 37 percent of its total COVID-related fatalities. As per the figures, the death toll on April 30 was 2283, which has increased to 3662 on May 25.

During the second wave of COVID-19, more deaths have occurred in Jammu than in Kashmir.

Out of 3662 COVID deaths so far, Kashmir has recorded 1897 and Jammu 1765 till May 25.

Jammu district has reported the highest number of COVID related fatalities – 994 – followed by Srinagar where so far 745 COVID related deaths have been reported.

Officials attribute the improvement in the COVID-19 situation to the lockdown and strict adherence to the SOPs.

“A strict lockdown is in force and people are being penalized for any violation of COVID-19 SOPs. If we maintain caution like this, we may see further improvement in the situation in coming days,” said an official.