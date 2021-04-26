COVID crisis: Wellness centres reestablished in Srinagar, ‘will have oxygen facility too’, says ADC

Srinagar: The district administration in Srinagar has re-established COVID-19 centres in wake of the spike in the number of positive cases.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad said that a COVID-19 centre for emergency has been set up at Indoor Stadium here.

KM/Umar Ganie

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Srinagar, Syed Muhammad Hanief Balkhi said the patients with mild symptoms will be accommodated in such COVID-19 centres.

KM/Umar Ganie

“Like last year, many COVID-19 centres have been established again at Indoor Stadium, Sanat Nagar Marriage hall, Kashmir University Zakura campus, NIT Srinagar and Haj house,” he said.

Besides beds, he said that oxygen facility will also be made available at these COVID-19 centres. (KNO)