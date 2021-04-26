Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Monitor News Bureau·
Health
··1 min read

COVID crisis: Wellness centres reestablished in Srinagar, ‘will have oxygen facility too’, says ADC

KM/Umar Ganie

Srinagar: The district administration in Srinagar has re-established COVID-19 centres in wake of the spike in the number of positive cases.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad said that a COVID-19 centre for emergency has been set up at Indoor Stadium here.

KM/Umar Ganie

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Srinagar, Syed Muhammad Hanief Balkhi said the patients with mild symptoms will be accommodated in such COVID-19 centres.


KM/Umar Ganie

“Like last year, many COVID-19 centres have been established again at Indoor Stadium, Sanat Nagar Marriage hall, Kashmir University Zakura campus, NIT Srinagar and Haj house,” he said.

Besides beds, he said that oxygen facility will also be made available at these COVID-19 centres. (KNO)

Previous
Neighbours to maids: Unmindful of own safety, locals volunteer to help COVID positive families in Kashmir
Next
Election Commission singularly responsible for second COVID wave: Madras High Court; says officials should be booked for murder
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor