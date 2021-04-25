COVID crisis: Seven more die in Srinagar hospitals since morning

Srinagar: Seven more COVID-19 patients died on Sunday morning in Srinagar, taking the total number of Coronavirus deaths in Jammu and Kashmir to 2,133.

An official said that seven persons who died today include 86-year-old female from Alamgari Bazar, 80-year-old male from Mehjoor Nagar, 70-year-old man from Harwan, 85-year-old female from Awantibawan, 70-year-old male from Lal Bazar, 67-year-old female from Rainawari, and 45-year-old male from Udhampur, Jammu.

The official said that the 70-year-old male from Harwan, 45-year-old male from Udhampur, and the 85-year-old female from Awantibawan died at SKIMS soura.

He added that 80-year-old male from Mehjoor Nagar and 67-year-old female from Rainawari died at SMHS Hospital while the 70-year-old male from Lal Bazar and 86-year-old female from Alamgari Bazar died at Chest Diseases Hospital Dalgate.

With seven more deaths, the fatalities due to Covid-19 in UT of J&K mounted to 2,133 including 1,329 in Kashmir division and 804 in Jammu division.