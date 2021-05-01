COVID crisis: Record 47 deaths, 3832 cases in J&K

Srinagar: May began on a grim note as the first day of the month recorded 3,832 new Covid-19 cases even as 47 more people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, the highest ever number of infections as well as fatalities in a single day.

Of the new cases, 1231 were reported from Jammu division and the bulk 2601 from Kashmir, taking the overall tally to 179,915.

Regarding the deaths, 30 were from Jammu Division and 17 from Kashmir, pushing the fatality count to 2330.

Providing the district wise details, officials said that Srinagar reported 1084 cases, Baramulla 309, Budgam 291, Pulwama 70, Kupwara 122, Anantnag 286, Bandipora 77, Ganderbal 94, Kulgam 221, Shopian 47, Jammu 504, Udhampur 141, Rajouri 96, Doda 42, Kathua 120, Samba 137, Kishtwar 15, Poonch 64, Ramban 60 and Reasi 52.

A number of these cases were confirmed at diagnostic laboratories of SKIMS Soura and GMC Anantnag, they said.