COVID crisis: J&K sees highest number of cases, deaths in the last 24 hours

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday reported its highest single day spike in Covid-19 deaths and infections as 52 more succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours even as 4,716 new cases were reported in the erstwhile state.

Among the fatalities, 28 were reported from Jammu Division and 24 from Kashmir, taking the cumulative toll to 2510.

Of the new cases, the officials said, 1518 were reported from Jammu Division and 3198 from Kashmir valley, pushing the overall tally to 196585.

Providing district wise details, they said, that Srinagar reported 1125 cases, Baramulla 511, Budgam 277, Pulwama 362, Kupwara 148, Anantnag 255, Bandipora 96, Ganderbal 108, Kulgam 238, Shopian 78, Jammu 598, Udhampur 165, Rajouri 175, Doda 28, Kathua 158, Samba 38, Kishtwar 39, Poonch 92, Ramban 102and Reasi 37.

Moreover, they said, 2338 more COVID-19 patients have recovered, 544 from Jammu Division and 1794 from Kashmir.

There are 39628 active cases – 14076 in Jammu and 25552 in Kashmir, they added.