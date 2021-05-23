COVID crisis: J&K reports 51 deaths, 3308 cases in last 24 hours

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 51 more Covid-19 deaths while 3308 people were confirmed to have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Sunday.

34 of the fresh fatalities were reported from Jammu Division and 17 from Kashmir, taking the fatality count to 3,564.

As for the new cases, 1121 were reported from Jammu Division and 2187 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall case count to 270621.

Moreover, 4956 more COVID-19 patients have recovered—1883 from Jammu Division and 3073 from Kashmir. There are 47437 active positive cases, 19403 in Jammu and 28034 in the Valley, they said.

Providing district wise details, officials said, Srinagar reported 512 cases, Baramulla 239, Budgam 401, Pulwama 160, Kupwara 265, Anantnag 150, Bandipora 111, Ganderbal 127, Kulgam 159, Shopian 63, Jammu 447, Udhampur 77, Rajouri 96, Doda 75, Kathua 98, Samba 93, Kishtwar 29, Poonch 74, Ramban 71and Reasi 61.