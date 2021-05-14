COVID crisis: J&K death toll crosses 3,000 as 34 more succumb overnight

Three of them died at a COVID facility at Indoor Stadium Baramulla

Srinagar: At least 34 persons, including a 39-year-old woman, succumbed to Covid-19 since last evening so far, taking the fatality count to 3001, officials said on Friday.

18 deaths were reported at GMC Jammu while sixteen persons died at various hospitals and make-shift facilities for Covid-19 management in Kashmir, the officials said.

Among others, the victims include a 60-year-old from Gagoo Humhamma Budgam who died at SKIMS Bemina, 11 days after he was admitted to SKIMS Bemina.

A 65-year-old woman Nowgam Srinagar who died three days after she was admitted to the SKIMS Bemina facility.

A 56-year-old man from Chake Badernath Pulwama died at SKIMS Soura, soon after he was admitted.

A 39-year-old woman from Dalgate Srinagar died at SKIMS Soura where she was referred from JLNM today.

A 90-year-old man from Lar Ganderbal died three days after he was admitted to the SKIMS Soura. A 50-year-old man from Ladhoo Pampore died at SMHS Hospital Srinagar.

Three patients died at a facility set up at Indoor Stadium Baramulla and include 70-year-old from Nowgam Kandi Sangrama Baramulla, 57-year-old from Kanispora Baramulla and 75-year-old woman from Sherwani Colony Baramulla.

Two patients died at GMC Anantnag –85-year-old from Srangsoo Ashmuqam, 70-year-old man from Khanbal.

The other victims include 52-year-old man from Wudhpora Handwara died at SDH Kupwara, 70-year-old from Buran Pattan died at SDH Sopore, a 56-year-old man from Barzulla died at SKIMS Soura (four days after he was admitted) a 50-year-old man from Batmaloo died at SMHS and a 70-year-old man from Katapora died ten days after he was admitted to SMHS. (GNS)