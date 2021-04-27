COVID crisis: J&K breaches 3000 cases a day mark; 25 more people die

Srinagar: A record 3,164 people have tested positive for coronavirus and 25 persons succumbed to it in Jammu and Kashmir as per the government’s latest daily figure for the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

Previously, the highest daily count was recorded on April 25 when 2381 people had tested positive for the virus.

Of the 25 fatalities, 15 are from Jammu Division and 10 from Kashmir.

Among the 3164 new cases, official said 1030 were from Jammu Division and 2134 from Kashmir Valley, taking the total case tally to 166054.

Providing the district wise details, they said, Srinagar reported 1144 cases, Baramulla 197, Budgam 174, Pulwama 70, Kupwara 97, Anantnag 143, Bandipora 123, Ganderbal 66, Kulgam 90, Shopian 30, Jammu 489, Udhampur 65, Rajouri 68, Doda 41, Kathua 100, Samba 98, Kishtwar 30, Poonch 39, Ramban 40 and Reasi 60.

Moreover, they said, 1457 more COVID-19 patients have recovered—656 from Jammu Division and 801 from Kashmir Valley. There are 22283 active positive cases in J&K, 8847 in Jammu and 13436 in the Valley.