COVID crisis: India records over 96,000 new cases; capital Delhi imposes night curfew

Srinagar: A day after the country breached the one-lakh daily caseload mark, India recorded a total of 96,982 new cases in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll increased to 1,65,547 with 446 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The new cases have taken the nationwide COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,26,86,049, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

India on Monday recorded an all-time high of 1,03,558 single day new coronavirus infections in a span of 24 hours.

Registering a steady increase for the 27th day in row, the active cases have increased to 7,88,223 comprising 6.21 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 92.48 per cent, the data stated.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1, 35,926 on February 12 comprising 1.25 per cent of the total infections.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,17,32,279, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.30 per cent, the data stated.

India”s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 25,02,31,269 samples have been tested up to April 5 with 12,11,612 samples being tested on Monday.

NIGHT CURFEW IN DELHI

A 10 pm to 5 am night curfew will be imposed in Delhi from now till April 30, the city government said on Tuesday, staring at a steep rise in Covid cases.

This is the toughest order by the Delhi government since the start of a fresh surge in coronavirus infections in the capital last month.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Friday said Delhi was going through the fourth wave of COVID-19 but a lockdown was not being considered yet.

“As per the current situation, we are not considering imposing a lockdown. We are closely monitoring the situation and such a decision will only be taken after due public consultation,” he had told reporters.

On Monday, Delhi recorded 3,548 fresh cases and 15 deaths.

During night curfew hours, traffic movement would not be stopped and those going for vaccinations will be allowed with an e-pass, officials said. (With inputs from PTI)