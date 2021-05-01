COVID crisis: India becomes first country to log 4 lakh cases in a day; over 3500 more die

India became the first country in the world to register over 4 lakh infections in a single day as the country logged 4,01,993 cases in the last 24 hours. As many as 3523 new deaths were also reported on the day.

The country – hit by a deadly second wave – logged 1 lakh cases in a day for the first time about three weeks ago.

The third phase of the world’s largest vaccination drive has started today even as several states flag shortage.

The cumulative caseload stands at 19,164,969 and the death toll from the virus has reached 211,835. India now has nearly 3.3 million active cases.

India has reported 2,497,675 number of fresh cases in mere seven days. India’s armed forces were on Friday granted emergency financial powers to augment their efforts in the battle against Covid-19, the second wave of which has brought devastation to the country in the past few weeks.

They will establish and operate hospitals, quarantine facilities, and to undertake procurement of Covid-specific equipment without the usual clearances.

Maharashtra reported 62,919 infections, followed by Karnataka (48,296), and Kerala (37,199) in the past 24 hours. Maharashtra also recorded 828 casualties, followed by Delhi (375) and Uttar Pradesh (332).

The six most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (4,602,472), Kerala (1,571,183), Karnataka (1,523,142), Uttar Pradesh (1,252,324), Tamil Nadu (1,166,756), and Delhi (1,074,916).

World coronavirus update

Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 151,991,828 infected by the deadly contagion. While 129,860,707 have recovered, 3,193,050 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 33,102,384, followed by India, Brazil, France and Turkey. However, in the past seven days, India has added the highest number of fresh cases at 2,497,675, followed by the Brazil (420,747) and US (382,725).