COVID crisis: ‘Hire unemployed docs, paramedics on contract’, new DAK president to Govt

Srinagar: The newly appointed president Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) Dr Mohammad Yousuf Tak Monday said it was high time that government strengthened the healthcare delivery system by augmenting both oxygen points and human resource.

“There are large number of unemployed Dental Surgeons, MBBS doctors, consultants and paramedics who are eagerly waiting to serve humanity amid crisis. Therefore government should appoint maximum man force on contractual basis to tackle the critical situation and humanitarian crisis,” Dr Tak said.

Dr Tak said amid the unprecedented crisis generated by covid pandemic it is crucial time to follow covid appropriate behaviour religiously in order to save human lives.

“The covid pandemic has overstretched health resources beyond limits and right now it is difficult to adress health issues of non covid patients,” he said.

Dr Tak appreciated the role of former president DAK Dr Suhail Naik for his relentless efforts to address genuine demands of doctors.

He described him as “a decent and humble doctor” and wished him best of luck for the future endeavour.

Gen Secretary DAK, Dr Owais H Dar appealed authorities for rationalising COVID care incentives to all the doctors and paramedics without any discrimination or bar to boost the morale of these front line health care Covid warriors.

“When there is high level community spread, it is illogical to classify the front line health workers in to covid and non covid staff. Moreover, transit hotel accommodation for Health care workers is needed at District levels as family members of many doctors and paramedics contract infection from them thereby put their lives at risk,” he said.

“It is quite obvious that all the health employees dealing with crisis are directly or indirectly at high risk to contract infection. Further we appeal government to provide monthly risk allowances to all doctors in addition to covid allowances which is our long pending geniune demand,” he added.

Spokesperson DAK appealed the authorities for disbursing the salaries of NHM staff , who are backbone of health system and haven’t received their salaries for three months.

Further it is high time that government should recognise the tireless work of HDF employees , who are working on meager salaries at the cost of their health and life. They all deserve better perks and special risk allowances during this pandemic, added the spokesperson.

President Dr Tak also appealed young and energetic doctors to come forward and work in the association for betterment of fraternity.