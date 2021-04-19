COVID crisis: Govt considering weekend lockdown in these J&K districts

Day after imposing restrictions on public gatherings and shutting down all educational institutes in J&K till May 15, the government is also considering imposition of weekend lockdown in select districts of the Union Territory.

According to sources, the weekend lockdown may be imposed in districts worst hit by the ongoing COVID-19 wave.

Districts including Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua, Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam, Anantnag and Kupwara are the ones where the weekend lockdown is likely to be imposed if the government goes ahead with the move.

Sources told The Kashmir Monitor that a full lockdown was not an option for the authorities given the disruption of economic activity associated with it.

As such, it was considering the option of imposing weekend lockdown in some districts as a part of COVID control measures.

A decision in this regard, sources said, could be taken by the end of this week.