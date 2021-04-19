In a region mired in conflict, it takes all the more courage, and perseverance to be the voice of the voiceless, and to separate facts from propaganda. Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Monitor News Desk·
Kashmir
··1 min read

COVID crisis: Govt considering weekend lockdown in these J&K districts

File Photo

Day after imposing restrictions on public gatherings and shutting down all educational institutes in J&K till May 15, the government is also considering imposition of weekend lockdown in select districts of the Union Territory.

According to sources, the weekend lockdown may be imposed in districts worst hit by the ongoing COVID-19 wave.

 Districts including Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua, Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam, Anantnag and Kupwara are the ones where the weekend lockdown is likely to be imposed if the government goes ahead with the move.

Sources told The Kashmir Monitor that a full lockdown was not an option for the authorities given the disruption of economic activity associated with it.

As such, it was considering the option of imposing weekend lockdown in some districts as a part of COVID control measures.

A decision in this regard, sources said, could be taken by the end of this week.

   
Previous
Maharashtra overtakes California as state with highest number of COVID cases in the world
Next
India continues to reel from COVID clocking record 2.73 lakh cases, 1619 deaths in last 24 hrs
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor