COVID crisis: Former CMO among 3 doctors die in J&K since last evening

Srinagar: At least 15 persons including three doctors have died due to COVID-19 in Jammu division in the last 12 hours.

Quoting sources, news agency KNO reported that Dr. Tahir Mirza, Dr. Mohammad Akram Malik and Dr. Busharat Hussain Shah are among the deceased.

Sources said Dr. Mirza was posted at Emergency Hospital Chowki Choura in Akhnoor and was undergoing treatment at the Command Hospital Udhampur where he breathed his last.

Former Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Poonch, Dr. Mohammad Akram Malik, died due to Coronavirus at Narayana Hospital Katra.

Dr. Busharat Hussain Shah of Mendhar in Poonch district, ISM Doctor, also died due to Covid-19.

Sources added that besides three doctors, a total of 12 other patients admitted in different hospitals of Jammu division died due to Corona virus in the last 12 hours.