Covid crisis: ELFA International distributes ration to needy families

Srinagar: ELFA International, a non-profit organisation, in continuation to its COVID-19 Emergency response Monday distributed monthly ration packs and face masks among 100 of needy families at Social Welfare office Miskeen Bagh, Srinagar.

All COVID 19 SOPs and guidelines were properly followed.

Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor Farooq Khan was the chief guest of the event while as director Social Welfare Bashir Ahmad Dar, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar Dr. Syed Hanief Balki, OSD to the Advisor Mohammad Ashraf Hakak and Superintendent of Police Syed Mubashir Bukhari and other senior officers were present at the event.

ELFA International also presented Corona Warrior Certificates to Mohammad Aijaz Asad, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar Dr. Syed Hanief Balki, OSD to the Advisor Mohammad Ashraf Hakak, Chief Education Officer, Kupwara Abdul Hamid Fani, Tehsildar Beerwah, Budgam Dr. Haroon ul Rashid, Tehsildar Shalteng, Sami ullah Naqashbandi and In-charge COVID-19 sampling Dr. Zahoor Hussain Mir for the outstanding work during COVID-19 Pandemic

ELFA International was one of the first organisations to respond during start of this pandemic Coronavirus in J&K.

ELFA International in collaboration with Directorate of Samagra Shiksha J&K, Directorate of School Education, Kashmir and Directorate of School Education, Jammu implemented a Safe Schools project in 4 districts of Jammu & Kashmir from August to December 2020.

In this project 45 model schools were developed, innovative foot operated hand washing stations, sanitary napkin dispensers & incinerators and IEC materials were installed & displayed in these school. A total of 18256 Children, 3131 Village Education Committee Members & Parents, 2511 teachers and 39 senior government officials were trained in the following topics,

1. COVID-19 Infection Protection Control and SOPs

2. Child Safety & Protection during COVID 19 & otherwise

3. Inclusive Disaster Risk Reduction

4. Menstrual Hygiene Management.

ELFA International has been responding to COVID-19 Emergency in J&K since March 2020 and has helped thousands of families and frontline workers by providing Monthly Ration packs, Face Masks, PPEs, Sanitizers, Hand Gloves , Oxygen Concentrators and Sanitary Napkins during COVID -19

ELFA International is planning to implement more projects on Education, School Safety and livelihood generation programs in the start of J&K, says the president of the organization Ms. Uzma Bashir