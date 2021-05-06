COVID CRISIS CONTINUES: 4926 new infections, 52 deaths reported in J&K

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Union territory on Thursday witnessed 52 deaths due to Covid-19 while 4,926 fresh positive cases, highest since pandemic were also reported, taking the number of total active cases in the UT to 41,666.

With 52 more deaths the death toll in the UT has reached to 2,562 and the active cases continue to increase and the recovery rate decreases with each passing day. 4,926 fresh positive cases reported on Wednesday pushed the tally of positive cases to 201,511.

Of the exact number of 201,511 cases, 123,646 are from Kashmir division and 77,865 from Jammu division. Officials said that among 4,916 new cases, 3,242 belong to Kashmir division while as 1,685 are from Jammu division, adding that the total number of positive cases in Kashmir division have reached to 123,646 including 95,172 recoveries and 1,494 deaths while as total number of positive cases in Jammu division have reached to 77,865 including 62,101 recoveries and 1,068 deaths.

The officials said that the total number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 41,666 including 26,980 from Kashmir division and 14,686 from Jammu division.

With 2,836 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 157,283 which is 78.05 percent of the total cases.

“Cases tested positive in J&K include 1,070 from Srinagar, 353 from Baramulla, 605 from Budgam, 171 from Pulwama, 124 from Kupwara, 314 from Anantnag, 90 from Bandipora, 126 from Ganderbal, 218 from Kulgam and 170 from Shopian in Kashmir division while as 1,685 from Jammu division include 617 from Jammu, 121 from Udhampur, 232 from Rajouri, 51 from Doda, 200 from Kathua, 131 from Samba, 36 from Kishtwar, 124 from Poonch, 108 from Ramban and 65 from Reasi,” officials disclosed.

Out of 52 deaths reported today, 19 died in GMC Jammu, 01 in MCH Wing (GMC), 01 in GMC Rajouri, 02 in GMC Kathua, 01 in SDH Mendhar, 07 in Home/ Brought Dead, 01 in DH Udhampur, 01 in Florem Hosp Amritsar, 01 in CD Hosp Jmu, 03 in SKIMS JVC Bemina, 03 in SKIMS Soura, 02 in SMHS Sgr, 02 in GMC Baramulla, 02 in DH Pulwama, 03 in JLNM Srinagar & 03 in GMC Anantnag.

As per officials figures, 50,290 positive cases including 590 deaths and 39,034 recoveries are from Srinagar, 14,984 including 209 deaths and 11,353 recoveries are from Baramulla, 12,583 including 9,803 recoveries and 136 deaths are from Budgam, 8,401 including 6,262 recoveries and 111 deaths are from Pulwama, 7,743 including 104 deaths and 6,346 recoveries are from Kupwara, 8,638 including 6,011 recoveries and 115 deaths are from Anantnag, 5,980 cases including 5,206 and 65 deaths are from Bandipora, 5,920 including 5,118 recoveries and 52 deaths are from Ganderbal, 5,550 including 3,287 recoveries and 70 deaths are from Kulgam and 3,557 including 2,752 recoveries and 42 deaths are from Shopian.

In Jammu division, 38,006 including 30,369 recoveries and 589 deaths are from Jammu district, 6,890 including 5,754 recoveries and 71 deaths are from Udhampur, 5,858 including 3,986 recoveries and 81 deaths are from Rajouri, 4,043 including 3,564 recoveries and 70 deaths are from Doda, 5,376 including 4,307 recoveries and 70 deaths are from Kathua, 4,407 including 2,867 recoveries and 67 deaths are from Samba, 3,093 including 2,912 recoveries and 24 deaths are from Kishtwar, 3,383 including 2,651 recoveries and 46 deaths are from Poonch, 3,023 including 2,501 recoveries and 30 deaths are from Ramban and 3,786 including 3,200 recoveries and 20 deaths are from Reasi.

As per the daily information bulletin 1,867,856 persons in Jammu and Kashmir are under observation while 91,693 persons have been kept under home quarantine besides that 41,666 persons are in isolation.

According to the bulletin, 1,612,935 persons have completed surveillance period and 119,000 persons are under home surveillance besides that so far results of 7,507,938 samples are available. Out of 7,507,938 the number of samples tested negative stands at 7,306,427 while as 201,511 have tested positive, among them 41,666 persons are active, 157,283 persons have recovered and 2,562 persons have died.