Covid crisis: Centre deputes teams to six states witnessing surge in cases

The government of India has sent Covid-19 control teams to six states witnessing a surge in cases.

They include Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Manipur, for urgent control and containment measures of the disease.

The 2-member high-level team comprises a clinician and a public health expert. These teams will interact with the health authorities of the states for requisite COVID-19 control measures to contain the spread.

After assessing the situation it will suggest remedial actions to the respective state governments and submit its report to the Union Health ministry.

— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2021

Earlier in April during the second wave, the central government had formed 50 high level multi-disciplinary public health teams and sent them to 50 districts across Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab after the cases witnessed unprecedented surge.

Meanwhile, India on Friday became the third country, after the US and Brazil, to cross four lakh deaths due to Covid-19 pandemic. There were 853 deaths reported in past 24 hours. According to data released by the Union Health Ministry, there were 46,617 fresh cases during the same period.

With six lakh deaths US is at the top of the list followed by Brazil with 5.2 lakh due to the coronavirus. The first death due to Covid-19 in the country was reported last year in March. On May23, 2021, the country witnessed highest fatalities with 4,454 deaths in 24 hours.

On June 30, India recorded 817 fatalities due to the coronavirus, lowest since April 10. Friday is the 14th consecutive day in the last two months when the toll has been below the 2,000-mark.