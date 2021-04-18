COVID crisis: At Srinagar’s JLNM plant, oxygen generation to be increased by 1000 LPM

Srinagar: Following a huge spike in COVID-19 cases in J&K, especially in Srinagar, the authorities have decided to radically increase the oxygen generation capacity at the plant at JLNM hospital in Rainawari here.

Director Health Services, Kashmir (DHSK) Dr Mushtaq Rather Sunday visited JLNM covid hospital and took stock of Oxygen Generation Plant.

The plant is of immense significance for handling Covid Emergencies and the concerned mechanical department assured DHSK to make the second phase fully functional soon.

DHSK said the augmentation shall increase the oxygen generation capacity from 300 LPM presently to 1300 LPM (litres per minute).

“After the augmented oxygen generation plant we will be able to serve more high risk Covid patients where high flow oxygen is indicated. This will lessen down the burden on tertiary care hospitals to a considerable extent,” Dr Rather said.

He also visited various sections of the hospitals to ensure the preparedness keeping the covid resurgence into consideration. The hospital is already equipped with oxygen manifold system for regulating flow of oxygen supplies.

DHSK also visited Covid vaccination site at Gurdarwara Chatti Padshahi Kathi Darwaza, Srinagar along with CMO Srinagar and MS Gousia Hospital.

He interacted with the vaccination team from zone Khanyar and appreciated their efforts of vaccinating the targeted population. He directed the administrators and vaccination staff to explore all possible means of sensitization and IEC so that no body among targeted population is dropped.

Later he toured Gousia Hospital wherein he inspected all the health care sections. MS Gousia hospital apprised him about the health care services and the status of vaccination center established in the hospital. DHSK gave on spot directions to MS to further improve upon the gaps which were deliberated upon during the discussion