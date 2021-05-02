COVID crisis: All educational institutes in J&K to remain closed till May 31

Srinagar: Amid spike in COVID-19 cases, the J&K government on Sunday extended the closure of all educational institutes till May-31.

The government in the new guidelines said: “All Universities, colleges and technical or skill development institutions in Jammu and Kashmir shall remain closed for imparting on-campus and in-person education to the students till May-31.”

However the government has exempted the closure of institutions for the courses or programs that require physical presence of students on account of laboratory, research or thesis work and internship.

The government said that the teaching in all these institutions will be in online mode.