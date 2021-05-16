COVID crisis: 4,141 cases, 59 deaths in last 24 hours in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 4,141 fresh covid-19 cases while 59 persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Sunday.

According to the health department’s data, 1690 of the fresh cases were reported from Jammu Division and 2451 from Kashmir Valley, taking the total count to 244608.

Regarding the COVID-19 deaths, the data revealed that 31 were reported from Jammu Division and 28 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall toll to 3149.

Providing district-wise details, the officials said that Srinagar reported 831 cases, Baramulla 252, Budgam 320, Pulwama 177, Kupwara 148, Anantnag 199, Bandipora 89, Ganderbal 152, Kulgam 228, Shopian 55, Jammu 625, Udhampur 192, Rajouri 237, Doda 77, Kathua 186, Samba 145, Kishtwar 41 Poonch 106, Ramban 65, and Reasi 16.

Moreover, they said, 3934 more COVID-19 patients have recovered—1185 from Jammu Division and 2749 from Kashmir Valley. There are 51623 active cases—20434 in the Jammu and 31189 in Jammu.