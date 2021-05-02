COVID crisis: 41 deaths, 3571 cases in J&K today

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 3571 fresh covid-19 cases while 41 more people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Sunday.

They said 1150 of these cases were reported from Jammu and 2421 from Kashmir, taking the total tally to 183486.

Among the fresh fatalities, they said, 28 were reported from Jammu division and 13 in Kashmir Valley, taking the overall of toll in J&K to 2370.

Providing the district-wise details, the officials said that Srinagar reported 1126 cases, Baramulla 268, Budgam 195, Pulwama 99, Kupwara 122, Anantnag 222, Bandipora 71, Ganderbal 68, Kulgam 188, Shopian 62, Jammu 486, Udhampur 105, Rajouri 162, Doda 25, Kathua 120, Samba 115, Kishtwar 20, Poonch 45, Ramban 34 and Reasi 38.

Moreover, they said, 1453 more COVID-19 patients have recovered, 605 from Jammu Division and 848 from Kashmir.

There are 32421 active cases—11690 in Jammu and 20731 in Kashmir, they said.