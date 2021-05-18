COVID crisis: 39 deaths in Jammu, 32 in Kashmir in last 24 hours; nearly 4,000 new cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 71 more deaths, the second highest fatality count in a single day, while 3967 more persons were confirmed to have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday.

They said that 39 of the fresh fatalities were reported from Jammu Division while 32 persons succumbed to the virus in Kashmir, taking the total fatality count to 3293.

On Monday, J&K reported its highest single day death toll as 73 persons died due to the virus.

Regarding the fresh cases, officials said, 1704 were confirmed from Jammu and 2263 from Kashmir, taking the case tally to 2,51,919.

Providing district-wise details, the officials said that Srinagar reported 666 cases, Baramulla 196, Budgam 454, Pulwama 127, Kupwara 120, Anantnag 156, Bandipora 134, Ganderbal 116, Kulgam 190, Shopian 104, Jammu 522, Udhampur 272, Rajouri 141, Doda 59, Kathua 183, Samba 107, Kishtwar 49, Poonch 123, Ramban 188 and Reasi 60.

Moreover, they said, 3823 more COVID-19 patients have recovered—1360 from Jammu Division and 2463 from Kashmir. There are 50925 active cases—21021 in Jammu and 29904 in Kashmir, they added.