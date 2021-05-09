COVID crisis: 34 more die in J&K since last evening; over 700 dead in 39 days

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 34 more deaths due to Covid-19 since Saturday evening, taking the fatality count over 2,700 mark.

Officials said that 16 deaths were reported at GMC Jammu, two in Rajouri while 15 others occurred in various hospitals of Kashmir, taking the overall toll 2706.

The fatalities include an 80-year-old man from Alijan road Soura who died at SKIMS Soura, four days after he was admitted to the tertiary care hospital.

A 60-year-old man Sangeen Darwaza Hawal died at SMHS hospital, four days after he was admitted to the facility.

An 83-year-old woman from Rajbagh Srinagar also died at the facility, six days after her admission.

A 75-year-old man from Bemina, who was admitted on May 7, also died at SMHS hospital.

Also, an 80-year-old woman from Hyderpora Srinagar died six days after she was admitted to SMHS hospital.

One person from Check Arsla Khan Bandipora died soon after he was shifted by family to District Hospital Bandipora after remaining unwell for days at home. His swab returned positive for the virus and he died within a few hours.

An 80-year-old man from Gulab Bagh Srinagar died two days after he was admitted to SKIMS Soura.

An 80-year-old woman from Malshaibagh Ganderbal also died at the hospital, less than two days of her admission to the tertiary care hospital.

A 50-year-old CRPF trooper from 96 battalion posted in Mattan Anantnag, also succumbed to the virus at SKIMS Soura.

A 46-year-old man from Rajbagh Srinagar died nearly a week after he was admitted to SKIMS Soura.

A 58-year-old woman from New Theed Harwan, who was admitted to SMHS hospital, on May 5 died last evening.

A 55-year-old man from Chadoora Budgam died at CD hospital, a day after he was admitted to the facility for the management of Covid-19 patients.

A 70-year-old woman also died at SMHS hospital last evening.

A 30-year-old man among two persons who die due to the contagion in Rajouri district.

A 55-year-old man from Laktipora died at GMC Anantnag last evening, a day after he was admitted to the facility.

With these fresh deaths, 708 people have succumbed to the virus since April 1 in Jammu and Kashmir while overall toll since the pandemic started in last March has risen to 2706—1157 in Jammu and 1549 in the Valley. 376 people died in the present month so far, they added. (GNS)