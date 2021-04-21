COVID crisis: 28 cases of new strains detected in Jammu, zero in Kashmir, says Govt

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government Wednesday said that the Covid graph is rising in the Union Territory and the situation is “challenging” as the rate of growth in positive cases is 8.12 percent which is more than what it was last year.

Addressing a joint press conference in Jammu, Financial Commissioner Health Atal Dulloo said the number of active positive cases was surging fast.

“At present we have 13,400 active cases. Last year we had 22,000 positive cases at the peak. In April, there were 77 deaths. Rate of growth in cases is 8.12 per cent. Mortality rate is 1.38 per cent in J&K. Situation is challenging if we compare it with last year’s April,” Duloo said. He was flanked by Principal Secretary to the government and government spokesman Rohit Kansal.

Dullo said that 28 cases of UK Covid strain and other new strains were reported in Jammu and none from Kashmir. “We are conducted 40,000 tests a day in J&K UT,” he said, adding that government has framed a five-pillar strategy is in place to deal with the rising case situation.

They include: Testing, Containment, Isolation and treatment, Covid appropriate behaviour, and Vaccination.