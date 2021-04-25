COVID crisis: ‘15% of population in south Kashmir’s Kulgam vaccinated’

Srinagar: Deputy Commissioner, (DC) Kulgam, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat Sunday visited various covid care centers established in the district to take stock of arrangements being put in place there.

A total of 66,663 persons (15% of district population as per 2011 census) stands vaccinated in the district and vaccination is witnessing increasing trend, officials said.

It was informed that the response from people towards vaccination has significantly improved with 38 percent of the population above the 45 age group already vaccinated.

The DC visited Quarantine Centres established at EKLAVYA Residential hostel Tangmarg, ITI College K.B.Pora and other quarantine centers in Kulgam and took detailed stock of all arrangements including sanitation, electricity and bedding.

It was communicated that these covid care centres have 1035 beds capacity.

The DC directed the concerned officers to ensure no lapse of any requisite facility at these centers.

Later, the DC also inspected several vaccination centres/ session sites in the district that have been established to vaccinate people and took stock of the vaccination process at these centres.

He instructed the authorities to scale up the vaccination process and urged the people to get vaccinated at these centers to combat Covid-19 pandemic.

During the visit, the DC also took stock of enforcement of Corona Curfew that has been imposed in the district from Saturday 8PM and shall remain in force till 6AM of 26 April 2021.

Meanwhile the authorities in the district were seen appealing people through loudspeakers to visit vaccination centers to get vaccinated and their movement was facilitated by authorities in the district.