Covid crisis: 107 new cases, one death in J&K in last 24 hrs

Srinagar: Jammu & Kashmir reported 107 new coronavirus cases even as one person succumbed to the virus during 24 hours till 5 pm hours on Sunday, officials said.

Of them, 45 were reported from Jammu division and 62 from Kashmir taking the overall case tally to 324202.

One death was reported from Jammu due to the pathogen, taking the fatality count to 4402 people—2162 in Jammu and 2240 in Kashmir.

Srinagar reported 26 cases, Baramulla 7, Budgam 11, Pulwama 5, Kupwara 1, Anantnag 1, Bandipora 3, Ganderbal 5, Kulgam 3, Shopian 0, Jammu 12, Udhampur 1, Rajouri 7, Doda 10, Kathua 1, Samba 0, Kishtwar 10, Poonch 3, Ramban 0 and Reasi 1.

A number of these cases were confirmed at diagnostic laboratories of CD and GMC Anantnag.

The CD cases include male (40) from Budgam, female (40) from Arigam Pul, female (45) from Qasba Yaar Pul, female (19) from Shopian, female (31) from Gutroo, female (58) from Norpora, female (35) from Poonch, female (59) and male (58) from NA.

The GMC Anantnag cases include female (25) from Nunami, female (28) from Devsar, female (60) from Takibal, male (25) from Qaimoh, female (25) from Khanabal, male (30) from Nai Basti, male (45) from Changoo, male (23) from Rakh Brah, male (70) from Ashmuqam and female (40) from Tral.

Moreover, the officials said that 100 more COVID-19 patients have recovered—29 from Jammu Division and 71 from the valley. So far, 318635 people have recovered, leaving active cases at 1165—444 in Jammu and 721 in Kashmir.

No fresh confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) was reported on Sunday, they said. So far 43 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials added.