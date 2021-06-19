Covid crash course

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched ‘Customized Crash Course programme for Covid 19 Frontline workers. The training programme would be conducted in 111 training centres spread over 26 states. About one lakh frontline workers will be trained in this initiative. The PM said that this launch is an important next step in the fight against Corona. He cautioned that the virus is present and possibility of mutation is also there. The second wave of the pandemic illustrated the kind of challenges that the virus may present to us. The country needs to stay prepared to meet the challenges and training more than one lakh frontline warriors is a step in that direction. The PM reminded us that the pandemic has tested the strength of every country, institution, society, family and person of the world. At the same time, this alerted us to expand our capabilities as science, government, society, institution or individuals. India took up this challenge and status of PPE kits, testing and other medical infrastructure related to Covid care and treatment bears testimony to the efforts. Far-flung hospitals are being provided with ventilators and oxygen concentrators. More than 1500 oxygen plants are being established at war footing. Amidst all these efforts, skilled manpower is critical. For this and to support the current force of corona warriors one lakh youth is being trained. This training should be over in two-three months. The top experts of the country have designed these six courses as per demands of the states and union territories. The training will be imparted to Covid warriors in six customised job roles namely Home Care Support, Basic Care Support, Advanced Care Support, Emergency Care Support, Sample Collection Support, and Medical Equipment Support. This will include fresh skilling as well as upskilling of those who have some training in this type of work. This campaign will give fresh energy to the health sector frontline force and will also provide job opportunities to our youth. The PM said that the Corona period has proved how important the mantra of skill, re-skill and up-skill. The Skill India Mission was started separately for the first time in the country. Today Skill India Mission is helping millions of this country’s youth every year in providing training according to the needs of the day. Since last year the Ministry of Skill Development has trained lakhs of health workers across the country, even amidst the pandemic. The Prime Minister said given the size of our population, it is necessary to keep increasing the number of doctors, nurses and paramedics in the health sector. Work has been done with a focused approach over the last 7 years to start new AIIMS, new medical colleges and new nursing colleges. Similarly, reforms are being encouraged in medical education and related institutions. The seriousness and the pace at which the work on preparing the health professionals is going on now is unprecedented. Health professionals like ASHA workers, ANM, Anganwadi and health workers deployed in the dispensaries in the villages are one of the strong pillars of our health sector and are often left out of the discussion. They are playing an important role in preventing infection to support the world’s largest vaccination campaign. Covid warriors in Jammu and Kashmir should take full advantage of the programme so that they could fight Covid-19 in a more effective manner.