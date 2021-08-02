Covid containment: J&K has received Rs 224.27 crore, 46 lakh vaccines from Centre

Srinagar: The government of India has released Rs 224.27 crore to Jammu and Kashmir to curb the Covid-19 pandemic since the pandemic began early 2020.

Additionally, more than 46 lakh vaccines have also been supplied to the erstwhile state.

As per documents, during 2020 when the first wave of COVID-19 spread, the centre released Rs 29.69 crore to J&K and Ladakh under National Health Mission (NHM) programme towards management and containment of COVID-19 pandemic.

Funds to the tune of Rs 1113.21 crore were released under NHM to all the states and UTs till December when the first wave of the pandemic culminated.

Last year, Jammu and Kashmir recorded more than 1,15000 cases of COVID-19 with over 1,700 deaths.

Uttar Pradesh, which recorded maximum cases during the first wave received Rs 132.09 crore funds, which was highest financial support received by any state in 2020.

In this year after the second wave began in March in Jammu and Kashmir, the Centre has released Rs194.58 crore till now under COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package.

As per official document, during financial year 2020-21, funds to the tune of Rs.8257.88 crore have been released to the States/UTs towards the India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package. The amount includes Rs. 110.60 crore towards insurance of health workers.

‘India COVID-19 Emergency Response & Health System Preparedness Package Phase-II’ has been approved by the Cabinet with Rs 23,123 crores (Rs. 15,000 Cr as Central Component and Rs 8,123 as State component) and is to be implemented from 1st July 2021 to 31st March 2022.

The funds released under ‘India COVID-19 Emergency Response & Health System Preparedness Package’ are aimed to support State/UT level for ramping up Health Infrastructure, providing support for procurement of drugs and diagnostics to enhance service delivery at district and sub district levels for management of COVID-19 cases (including paediatric care) and for maintaining a buffer of drugs, support for IT Interventions such as implementation of Hospital Management Information System and expanding access to tele-consultations in all districts, and support for capacity building and training for all aspects of management of COVID-19.

Moreover, till now, the Centre supplied 46,91,420 COVID-19 vaccines to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh for the elimination of the disease.

It includes 46,91,420 Covishield and 46,91,420 Covaxin vials.

As per a document a total of 35.43 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been supplied to various States/UTs for National COVID-19 vaccination Programme from January 2021 to June 30,

2021.

In Jammu and Kashmir, a total number of 321607 people have tested positive for the COVID-19 out of whom 316017 recovered. 4379 people died due to the diseases in the union territory so far.