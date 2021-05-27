COVID-19 vaccination: Will achieve target in two days, says Dir Tourism

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir tourism department on Thursday said that the department will achieve the target of vaccination in two days in the Valley.

Talking to the reporters during a vaccination drive at Dal Lake, Director Tourism G N Itoo said that the vaccination drive for the tourism players including Shikara Walas, houseboat owners and others is going on from last couple of days.

“People have been cooperating and we are hopeful that they will cooperate in the future as well. We are expecting to achieve the target in two days,” he said.

Asked about compensation, he said almost all the tourism players have been compensated, adding that there are persons who are awaiting compensation as they have not completed the formalities.

He added that the Lieutenant Governor led administration has sanctioned further amount for compensation in wake of the prevalent situation—(KNO)