Covid-19: Two more deaths, 145 new cases in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 145 new covid-19 cases while two persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday.

They said 24 of the cases were reported from Jammu division, and the rest from Kashmir, taking the total count to 328214.

There were two deaths, both from Jammu division, due to the virus during the time. So far 4419 people have died— 2172 in Jammu division and 2247 in Kashmir.

Giving district wise details, the officials said that Srinagar reported 56 cases, Baramulla 13, Budgam 19, Pulwama 5, Kupwara 5, Anantnag 4, Bandipora 5, Ganderbal 13, Kulgam 1, Shopian 0, Jammu 6, Udhampur 6, Rajouri 1, Doda 4, Kathua 0, Samba 1, Kishtwar 3, Poonch 1, Ramban 2and Reasi 0.

A number of these were confirmed at diagnostic laboratory of CD hospital and include female (40) from Ganderbal, male (32) from Zadibal, two males (28, 25) and female (28) from Lal Bazar, male (16) from Hawal, female (60) from Baghwanpora, female (22) from Nowshera, female (34) from Lal Bazar, male (65) from Hawal, female (24) from Nowpora, male (50) from Khayam, male (55) from Kathidarwaza, female (21) from Khwaja Bazar, male (60) from Nowpora, female (30) from Gulabagh, male (8) and female (11) from Noorpora, male (23) from K Bal Pompora, female (45) from Shalena Pompora, male (40) from Srinagar, male (NA) from Narwah Pul, male (50) from Indra Nagar Srg, female (55) from Dalgate, female (70) from Bandipora, female (NA) from Sumbal, two females (42, 38) from GDC, male (45) from Handwara, male (35) from Barpora, female (35) from Nishat, male (27) from Naseembagh, male (33) from Baspora and male (13) from Kanitar.

154 more COVID-19 patients have recovered—30 from Jammu and 124 from Kashmir. With them, 322345 people have recovered. There are 1450 active cases in J&K—218 in Jammu and 1232 in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, there was no fresh confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today, they said. So far 46 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials added.