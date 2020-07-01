COVID-19: Two elderly persons die at CD hospital, toll reaches 104

Srinagar: Two more Covid-19 positive patients died at CD hospital taking the toll of total deaths related to Covid-19 to 104 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials said that two patients who died at CD hospital include 75-year-old man from Sopore and 80-year-old man from Bibehara area of Anantnag district.

Dr Saleem Tak, Medical Superintendent at CD hospital while confirming the death of two patients said that both patients were suffering from pneumonia besides respiratory diseases and other ailments.

He said that the patient from Sopore died during night and patient from Bijbehara died on Wednesday morning. Earlier, a 50 -year -old lady from Srinagar, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died at SKIMS

Dr G H Yatoo, Nodal officer for Covid-19 at SKIMS told KNO that the lady from Eidgah Srinagar was admitted at SKIMS on June 19.

“She was admitted as a case of Hypertension, Hypothyroidism with community acquired pneumonia with type 1 respiratory failure,” he said.

With two fresh deaths, the death toll related to Covid-19 in J&K has reached to 104 that include 92 from Kashmir and 12 from Jammu division—(KNO)