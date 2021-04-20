In a region mired in conflict, it takes all the more courage, and perseverance to be the voice of the voiceless, and to separate facts from propaganda. Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Monitor News Bureau·
Latest News
··1 min read

Covid-19 surge: Night curfew extended in all 20 districts of J&K

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordered imposition of night curfew in all Municipal / urban local body limits of all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

“New #COVID control measures: The Corona Curfew at night shall be extended to all Municipal / urban local body limits of all 20 districts of #JammuAndKashmir. It was already in force in eight districts earlier, from 10 pm to 6 am,” Office of LG J&K said in a tweet.

Besides, public transport (matadors / mini-buses / buses etc.,) in J&K shall be permitted to ply only at 50% of its authorized seating capacity. “The District Superintendents of Police shall ensure compliance to this effect.”

Only 50% shops in Market complexes / Bazaars / Malls within the Municipal limits / urban local body limits shall be open on an alternate basis through a rotation system. District magistrates of all districts shall devise a mechanism to implement this, preferably in consultation with local market associations.”

Previous
J&K COVID-19 surge: Markets within municipal limits to open on alternate basis with 50% capacity
Next
World running out of time to tackle climate crisis: UN
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor