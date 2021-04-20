Covid-19 surge: Night curfew extended in all 20 districts of J&K

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordered imposition of night curfew in all Municipal / urban local body limits of all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

“New #COVID control measures: The Corona Curfew at night shall be extended to all Municipal / urban local body limits of all 20 districts of #JammuAndKashmir. It was already in force in eight districts earlier, from 10 pm to 6 am,” Office of LG J&K said in a tweet.

Besides, public transport (matadors / mini-buses / buses etc.,) in J&K shall be permitted to ply only at 50% of its authorized seating capacity. “The District Superintendents of Police shall ensure compliance to this effect.”

Only 50% shops in Market complexes / Bazaars / Malls within the Municipal limits / urban local body limits shall be open on an alternate basis through a rotation system. District magistrates of all districts shall devise a mechanism to implement this, preferably in consultation with local market associations.”