SRINAGAR, JULY 24: The Government today informed that 631fresh positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19) have been reported today; 264from Jammu division and 367 from Kashmir division, thus taking the total number of positive cases to 460175.

Moreover, 193 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 85 from Jammu division and 108 from Kashmir division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 460175 positive cases, 3239 are Active Positive (1726 in Jammu Division and 1513 in Kashmir Division), 452173 have recovered and 4763 have died; 2337 in Jammu division and 2426in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 26033178 test results available, 460175 samples have tested positive and 25573003 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 14,515 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 6600160 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 354persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 3239 in isolation and 455in home surveillance. Besides, 6591349 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, the Bulletin informs that Jammu reported 162 cases, Srinagar reported 220 cases, Udhampur reported 23 cases, Baramulla reported 57 cases, Samba reported 04 cases, Kathua reported 07 cases, Rajouri and Kishtwar reported 11 cases each, Doda, Pulwama and Bandipora reported 08 cases each, Budgam reported 18 cases, Ganderbal reported 06 cases, Poonch reported 20 cases, Kupwara reported 27 cases, Anantnag reported 19 cases, Ramban reported 13 cases, Reasi reported 05 cases while as Kulgam and Shopian reported 02 cases each.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.