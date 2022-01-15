Srinagar: The upsurge in Covid-19 infection continued unabated in Jammu and Kashmir as 3251 new cases have been reported while four persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

They said that 1129 of the cases were reported from Jammu Division and 2122 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 355874.

There were also four deaths in the last 24 hours, two each from Jammu division and Kashmir Valley. So far 4561 people have succumbed to the virus and include 2218 in Jammu and 2343 in Kashmir.

Giving the district wise details of the fresh cases confirmed in J&K, the officials said that Srinagar reported 624 , Baramulla 471, Budgam 416, Pulwama 67, Kupwara 137, Anantnag 228, Bandipora 117, Ganderbal 21, Kulgam 37, Shopian 4, Jammu 685, Udhampur 125, Rajouri 34, Doda 24, Kathua 59, Samba 93, Kishtwar 29, Poonch 35, Ramban 3 and Reasi 42.

Besides, they said, 390 Covid-19 patients recovered during the time—239 from Jammu Division and 151 from Kashmir. So far 338453 people have recovered, leaving active case tally at 12860 —5690 in Jammu and 7170 in Kashmir.

They said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said.

They also informed that 62407 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered during the time in J&K.